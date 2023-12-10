Audience perspective! "Nothing wrong was said, you are a public figure, need to deal with it" netizens on the trolling video of actress Sonam Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actress Sonam Kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the not only with her movies and characters but also with her statements and her fashion sense. Over the time she has attracted with her few statements with regards to her lifestyle.

Now there is a video that is getting viral all over the internet, where we see this youtuber is commenting on the statement of the actress Sonam Kapoor, and in return her husband Anand Ahuja has filled a case against the youtuber.

Well we got the opportunity to speak with few people with regards to the video, and here is what they had to say.

Prajakta- what the youtuber has said is not wrong, she is the public figure she should know what to speak and when

Pritish- may be what actress said is not right but a person should draw a line and should respect celebrity also, they should have some solid reason to comment

Akanksha- Well this is of everytime, the actress has said many things, it's high time she should stop showing off in public

Mithilesh- I feel the people should respect the privacy and other persons perspective in life, it's her life and let her live in her way.

Ritesh - these are very sensitive statements made by the actress and she is a public figure, so it's OK if anyone is making a video, infact she has given a warning before the video begins, so please let's not blow it out of proportion.

Well these are mixed comment coming from the few netizens who have their point of view for the trolling video of actress Sonam Kapoor. What are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

