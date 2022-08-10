Audience Perspective! Should Akshay Kumar follow Shah Rukh Khan and take a break?

Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee has failed to make a mark at the box office, and people feel that overdose of Akshay Kumar is the reason behind it. So, should Akshay follow Shah Rukh Khan and take a break?
MUMBAI : Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Rakshabandhan, and Ram Setu, all these releases of Akshay Kumar had failed to make a mark at the box office in 2022. This year also he has many films lined up and his first release of the year is Selfiee which was released on 24th Feb 2023.

Selfiee has shocked one and all as it has taken a disastrous opening of Rs. 2.50-3 crore. Well, it is one of the lowest openings for an Akshay Kumar film in the past few years. BellBottom, which was released amid the pandemic and didn’t get a full-fledged release, had collected Rs. 2.75 crore at day one. So, in comparison to that, Selfiee has clearly been rejected by the audience.

Well, we all know that Akshay Kumar has multiple releases every year. Last year, he had four theatrical releases and one OTT release, and people have been stating that it’s an overdose of Akshay Kumar.

This year, Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback after a gap of four years with Pathaan and the movie has become a blockbuster at the box office. We asked a few people whether Akshay should follow Shah Rukh Khan and take a break, and here’s what they have to say...

Komal: Totally, Akshay should take a break, it’s like we have watched him too much and don’t want to watch more of him.

Ajay: Earlier also he used to do many films a year and they all worked. Maybe now he needs to do something different.

Gargi: No one can be like Shah Rukh Khan, even if Akshay takes a break, he won’t be able to make a strong comeback like SRK.

Afzal: Akshay is a superstar but then if you don’t do good movies even fans won’t come to theatres. It’s time that he revives himself.

Sonam: Yes, Akshay clearly needs to take a break. If he takes a break, we will miss him and when he will make a comeback it will surely work at the box office.

What do you feel? Should Akshay Kumar take a break? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

