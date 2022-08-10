Selfiee box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer shocks; takes a dismal start

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee has turned out to be a disaster on day one itself. The movie has received a dismal response at the box office. Read on to know more...
MUMBAI :After Pathaan took a bumper start at the box office, it was expected that maybe a few Bollywood biggies would do some decent business at the ticket windows. But, after Pathaan, Shehzada failed to make a mark and Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer has taken a shocking low opening on its day one.

The trailer and the songs of Selfiee had grabbed people’s attention, and Akshay and Emraan promoted it well by doing city tours. However, the movie has totally failed to get audiences to the theatres.

According to early estimates, Selfiee has collected Rs. 3 crore on day one which is extremely disappointing. It is less than even Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada.

Selfiee has received mixed reviews, but for a superstar like Akshay Kumar this opening is surely very low. A lot of times it happens that the film is bad, but still it gets a good opening because of the star power of the actor, but Selfiee’s opening is surely an alarming situation for Bollywood.

Even Akshay’s last few flop films had opened much better than Selfiee's first day collection. Well, it’s a disaster on day 1 itself and even a miraculous jump can’t save the movie at the box office. This will be Akshay’s fifth flop in a row. The actor has many more big films lined up and it will be interesting to see what response they will get at the box office.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 
   

