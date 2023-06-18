Audience Perspective! Should Prabhas concentrate on content rather than grandeur?

After Baahubali, Prabhas has starred in three films, Saaho, Radhe Shyam and the recently released, Adipurush. All three films were made on a grand scale, but content-wise, they weren’t that impressive.
MUMBAI:Prabhas is one of the biggest names down South, and after the super success of the Baahubali franchise, the actor became a pan-India star. However, after Baahubali, he is yet to deliver something that impresses the audiences.

After Baahubali, Prabhas has starred in three films, Saaho, Radhe Shyam and the recently released, Adipurush. All three films were made on a grand scale, but content-wise, they weren’t that impressive. Adipurush, which is based on Ramayana, has failed to impress the audiences because of the screenplay, narration and dialogues.

We spoke to a few people and asked them if they believe that Prabhas should concentrate on content more than the grandeur of a film, and here’s what they have to say...

Esha: Yes totally! He needs to concentrate on content and stop doing movies which are only high-budget. 

Praniti: I am a Prabhas fan and I was shocked while watching Adipurush. He is totally wasted, it’s not a role that suits him. He should do more masala entertainers like he did before Baahubali.

Zoeb: Prabhas is a pan-India star, so the grandeur is required in his movies. Grand scale movies do have good content, like Baahubali.

Rashmika: Prabhas needs to think before he signs a movie. He can’t keep on disappointing his fans. We pay to watch his movies and get Radhe Shyam and Adipurush in return, which is not fair. 

Balram: All my hopes are on Salaar now. I hope Prabhas doesn’t disappoint with that film.  

What do you have to say about the choices in script that Prabhas is making? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

