Must Read! Adipurush box office collection day 1: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer takes a bumper opening at the box office

MUMBAI :Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush was one of the most awaited films of the year. Despite the trailer getting a mixed response, the pre-release buzz of the movie was very good. It was expected that the film would take a bumper opening at the box office and that has happened.

Adipurush on day one has collected Rs. 140 crore gross worldwide which is excellent. Reportedly, the film in India has collected Rs.85.50 crore (all languages) and in Hindi it has collected around Rs. 36 crore.

The collections are excellent, but it will be interesting to see what response the movie will get further as the reviews have been negative and even the word of mouth is very poor. Adipurush has failed to impress and everyone who has watched the film are writing that they are disappointed with the movie. Adipurush needs to continue to do well at the box office to become a hit as the budget of the film is quite high.

Meanwhile, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been hit by Adipurush. The Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer on its third Friday collected 1.08 crore, taking the 15-day total to Rs. 64.08 crore. Well, as Adipurush is getting a negative response, maybe the Hindi film audience might opt for ZHZB and can give a boost to the career on Saturday and Sunday. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is already a hit.

