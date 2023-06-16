Exclusive! Krishna Kotian on Adipurush getting a mixed response, “I think everybody has their own opinion”

Actor Krishna Kotian plays the role of King Dasharatha in Adipurush. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Krishna Kotian and spoke to him about his experience of working with Prabhas, the movie getting a mixed response, and more...
I think everybody has their own opinion

MUMBAI :Actor Krishna Kotian plays the role of King Dasharatha in Adipurush. He has a cameo in the film and he shared screen space with Prabhas in the movie.


TellyChakkar recently interacted with Krishna Kotian and spoke to him about his experience of working with Prabhas, the movie getting a mixed response, and more...
 

You have a cameo in the film. But, how was the experience of working with Prabhas and the team?

The experience was great because it’s Ramayana and then you get a chance to work with Prabhas in it. So, it was very exciting and I wanted to do the film. Prabhas is very cool and cordial. I shot for only 2 days with him and he was really sweet. He came to me and spoke about what I am doing, where I come from. So, those things were there, he was very cordial.

The movie is getting a mixed response from critics and audience. So, what do you have to say about that?

I have not seen the film; I will be watching it tonight. So, unless I see it, I won’t be able to comment. But, I think everybody has their own opinion because there’s already a benchmark set for Ramayana. So, for people who have seen it earlier, for them it is difficult to adjust with the new version of Ramayana. But, people who are watching it for the first time, their reaction has been good because they don’t have a reference point.

You have a cameo in the film. So, did you shoot it just for a cameo or you had a bigger role and it was edited out?

As I said, I haven’t seen it yet; I don’t know how much they have kept and how much they have edited out. But, they had told me that it’s a cameo during the narration. The major part about the film is about Ram, Sita, and Raavan. As I said, I wanted to be a part of the film, so it didn’t matter to me whether it was a small or a big role. But, Om Raut had told me that Dasharatha is an important character in Ramayana. So, I was aware that it was a cameo and it was great to be a part of a big film.

Have you watched Adipurush? If yes, tell us your reviews in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 15:48

