Audience Perspective! Is the Cannes Film Festival losing its charm?

MUMBAI:Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. Movies from around the world are premiered at the festival in different categories. Well, there was a time when we all used to be excited about which films will be premiered at Cannes and which celebs will be walking the red carpet.

But, if we look at the Cannes this year, it is just too crowded. A lot of Indian celebs have made it to the film festival, and most of them are just there to represent a brand. Also, when it comes to red carpet looks of celebs, more than representing the culture it has just become a fashion show with experimental looks.

Also Read: Cannes 2023: WOW! Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and more influencers who have made it to the film festival

We spoke to a few people and asked them if the Cannes Film Festival is losing its charm...

Pahel: It is losing its charm. It was a classy event, and now, it’s just about celebs wearing weird outfits and posing for the pictures.

Ishika: Totally it’s losing its charm! What was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wearing this time? Was it a foil paper dress?

Eijaz: Cannes Film Festival should be about the films being premiered there and not about who is wearing what. Also, yes from actresses to influencers, this year’s Cannes was very crowded. It’s like everyone is there.

Prithvi: Wasn't the Cannes Film Festival always like a fashion show? Well, I feel that we never spoke more about the movies there, and it was only about who is wearing what.

Angela: I don’t think so it is losing its charm. It is just that more than the movies at the festival, celebs’ clothes are discussed. So, maybe next time people can concentrate on films.

Also Read: Cannes 2023: WOW! Sunny Leone stands out with her chic yet hot avatar; doesn't go OTT like other Hindi film actresses

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.





