Audience Perspective! Tiger vs Pathaan without Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone; is that a good decision?

While Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will return in titular roles in Tiger vs Pathaan, it is not yet confirmed whether Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone will be seen in the film or not.
MUMBAI:From the past few days we have been hearing a lot about Yash Raj Films’ upcoming movies. Reportedly Jr NTR has been roped in to play the antagonist in War 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan will be directed by Siddharth Anand. These two reports have surely made moviegoers super excited.

However, recently one more report about Tiger vs Pathaan came out. So, while Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will return in titular roles, it is not yet confirmed whether Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone will be seen in the film or not. Reportedly, one of them might be seen in the film, or the makers might just skip casting both of them in the movie.

We spoke to a few people and asked them about Deepika and Katrina’s casting in the movie and here’s what they have to say...

Aanchal: Tiger vs Pathaan should not be made without Deepika and Katrina because the characters of Zoya and Rubina are important in Pathaan and Tiger’s life.

Azhar: Actually yes, we don’t require any female lead. Salman and Shah Rukh Khan are enough to make the movie a hit.

Priyanka: If Deepika and Katrina don’t have meaty roles, then it’s better not to have them. They both are talented actresses so why should the makers waste them.

Danish: I can’t imagine a movie based on Tiger and Pathaan’s characters made without Zoya and Rubina. So, we require both the actresses in the movie.

Jeet: It doesn’t matter whether they are there or not because the audience will watch the movie for SRK and Salman. So, clearly, their presence doesn’t matter.

What do you have to say about Deepika and Katrina’s casting in Tiger vs Pathaan? Let us know in the comments below...  

