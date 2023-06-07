Audience Perspective! Will Neeyat get Vidya Balan back into the A game at the box office?

After four years, Vidya Balan will be getting a theatrical release with Neeyat. We asked a few people whether Vidya will be able to get back into the A game of box office, and here’s what they have to say…
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/06/2023 - 18:11
movie_image: 
Audience Perspectiv

MUMBAI :Vidya Balan is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. Her last theatrical release was Mission Mangal which was released in 2019, and was a hit at the box office.

In 2020, 2021, and 2022, Vidya had three releases Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, and Jalsa. All three films were released on OTT, and the actress’ performance in the movies was appreciated. But now, she is all set for a theatrical release with Neeyat.

Also Read: Exclusive! Neeyat actress Vidya Balan reveals who she would like to kill

We asked a few people whether Vidya will be able to get back into the A game of box office, and here’s what they have to say...

Vishal: Neeyat doesn’t look like a film one would like to watch in a theater. So, I doubt the film’s box office success.

Anjali: Of course, Vidya Balan is coming back to the theaters after such a long time. So, everyone is excited to watch her.

Praniti: It all depends on the movie. If it’s a good film it will work at the box office, and if it’s not a good film, then it might not work.

Aashiesh: Vidya is a great actress, but Neeyat doesn’t look like the commercial film audiences are keen to watch it in theaters nowadays.

Mehek: The trailer of Neeyat is not that great, so it all depends on how the film turns out to be. Also, it doesn’t look like an out-and-out Vidya Balan film. So, let’s wait and watch.

Neeyat is slated to release in theaters tomorrow (7th July).

Also Read:  Exclusive! Vidya Balan on if she feels box office pressure about Neeyat, "Fingers crossed that people will come to theaters to watch the film"

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

NEEYAT Vidya Balan Anu Menon Ram Kapoor Niki Walia Danesh Razvi Rahul Bose Prajakta Koli Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/06/2023 - 18:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Progress! Sahiba takes Keerat's help to find the imposter
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Exclusive! Pishachini fame Farooq Khan to enter Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment...
Baalveer 3: Plans and Plots! Ageel’s plan to kill Baalveer
MUMBAI :Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Katha Ankahee: Curious! Katha wants Vanya to speak the truth, Vanya gets provoked
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Vanshaj: Oh No! DJ puts Yuvika in a tight spot
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Trouble! Harshad gets blackmailed, will he take Rajesh’s help?
MUMBAI :‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Recent Stories
have a look at the comments
Trolling! Sonakshi Sinha gets trolled for her Zip lining video, have a look at the comments
Latest Video
Related Stories
have a look at the comments
Trolling! Sonakshi Sinha gets trolled for her Zip lining video, have a look at the comments
Pulkit Samrat Teases Fans with Behind-the-Scenes Snap
Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3's Dubbing Commences: Pulkit Samrat Teases Fans with Behind-the-Scenes Snap!
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh, check it out
Aww! Alia Bhatt has the sweetest Birthday wish for her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh, check it out
Salman Bhai ke saath ek aur movie ho jaaye sir please”
Must Read! Sultan completes 7 years of its release, fans want Ali Abbas Zafar to work with Salman Khan again; netizens say, “Salman Bhai ke saath ek aur movie ho jaaye sir please”
Prabhas
WOAH! Teaser of Prabhas starrer Salaar gets a mixed response; netizens say, “Looks like they used leftover footages from KGF 1 and 2”
Divya
RIP! Divya Khosla Kumar loses her mother Anita Khosla, pens an emotional post: “A forever void in my heart”