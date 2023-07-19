Audience Perspective! Will the Lady Superstar of the South film industry Nayanthara have a great career in Hindi films post-Jawan?

MUMBAI: Nayanthara is called the Lady Superstar of the South film industry. In the past, her few films have been dubbed and released in Hindi, but now, she is all set for a perfect Hindi movie debut with Jawan which stars Shah Rukh Khan as the male lead.

A few days ago, Jawan Prevue was released, and Nayanthara was given a very good scope in it. Also, the makers released a solo poster featuring her.

Well, her fans are excited about his Hindi film debut, but the question is will Nayanthara have a great career in Hindi films post-Jawan? We spoke to a few people about it, and here’s what they have to say…

Sameer: Nayanthara is a superstar in the South industry. She doesn’t need Hindi films to survive, so no one really cares about her career in the Hindi film industry.

Genelia: It all depends, if the Hindi film industry gives her good movies, she will do it. You can’t waste a talent like Nayanthara in a movie.

Anil: Nayanthara is a good actress and she is a star in the South film industry, but in Hindi, I doubt she will be accepted much. So, let’s wait and watch.

Shehnaaz: Hindi audience doesn’t know Nayanthara, so she needs to have a powerful role in Jawan to make a mark and get more Hindi films after that.

Ishaan: Nayanthara won’t be accepted in Hindi. After prevue was launched, people were talking more about Deepika than Nayanthara.

What do you have to say about Nayanthara’s Hindi film debut and do you think post-Jawan she will be able to make a mark in the Hindi film industry? Let us know in the comments below…

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.