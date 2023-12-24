Awe! Alia Bhatt opened up on Raha's adorable nicknames; Revealed how she copes with separation anxiety

Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI : The popular Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently revealed her daughter Raha Bhatt Kapoor's nicknames during a lighthearted Ask Me Anything session on Sunday, December 17. Raha is kindly referred to as Rahu, Rara, and Lollipop, according to Alia.

(Also read: What! Alia Bhatt trolled for looking disinterested and bored during ‘Heart Of Stone’ interview, Netizens call her “unprofessional”

Amid the discussion, Alia was also questioned about how she handles anxiety in general and whether she gets separation anxiety when her job requires her to be away from her kid and Mumbai.

Alia responded to this question by writing, "We all have certain things that might trigger our anxiety – for example, I find myself getting very worked up with any sudden change or a situation I have no control over, but it took me a long while to understand that. So prior to any of these moments, I just try and be aware of it and if it's too much, I allow myself to check out and feel the way I feel."

"It is never easy leaving her (Raha). But I guess that will take a while to change (red heart emoji). Knowing she's with family even when I am away makes me feel less guilty somehow," she added.

In addition, Alia discussed her "separation anxiety" for Raha on the Koffee With Karan 8 show earlier. She visited the show alongside her sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor. Regarding the recording of the song Tum Kya Mile for KJo's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia said, "I wasn't sleeping at night, I was feeding, I was rushing in between shoots. So I called Ranbir and I told him I was finding it very difficult so he pushed his work and said 'don't worry, I'm going to come and pick her up'."

About her professional life, Alia Bhatt most recently starred in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, another movie from filmmaker Karan Johar, in which she co-starred with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, and Shabana Azmi. She is now anticipating the release of Jigra, a film by Vasan Bala.

(Also read: Interesting! Alia Bhatt’s statement on nepotism gets mixed reactions from netizens

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- Inida Today

