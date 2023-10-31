Awe! Shraddha Kapoor receives IPhone gift from rumoured beau Rahul Mody? Here’s what we know!

MUMBAI: Among Bollywood's finest actresses is Shraddha Kapoor. The diva never misses an opportunity to wow her audience with her stunning appearance and exceptional acting abilities. It has long been believed that the diva, who last appeared in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, is dating Rahul Mody. Despite the fact that the couple never truly discussed things together, their regular photos from date nights raise questions about possible romantic feelings. A source claimed that Shraddha and Rahul, the rumored couple, are happy together despite everything that is going on.

Some information on the suspected romance between Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody was recently made public by the popular news portal. According to a source, the rumored pair grew closer while filming Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and their friendship has been strengthening ever since. The insider added that Shraddha and Rahul were equally surprised when the photos from their date night became viral and that they do not want their relationship to be in the public eye.

The source said, "They got close to each other while working on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and have been going strong. But they don’t want to go public with the relationship. They were shocked when they were photographed together out on a dinner date, which is why they are being more cautious about their outings together."

The insider went on to say that Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody are choosing quiet places and odd times to meet in order to keep their personal lives from scrutiny. The source gave an example of the same, saying that just recently Rahul and Shraddha went to buy her a new iPhone, but they chose a more secure location so they could avoid the spotlight. The insider added, "In fact, recently, Mody recently took Shraddha to buy her a new Apple phone, but picked the store where security would be more, so that they would not get papped. That’s how they want the relationship to be. That being said, not going public doesn’t mean they are not in a happy place. They are sure about each other, with their families also liking them as a couple."

According to Source, Rahul Mody and Shraddha Kapoor are currently experiencing a really pleasant time together, and their families have been embracing them too. Speaking further on the matter, a source said that Shraddha was going to continue with her routine of keeping her personal matters private. The source quoted, "They both are very private, and Shraddha has always kept her personal life out of the limelight. She didn’t confirm her relationship with Rohan Shrestha as well. That’s how she wants it to be with Mody as well. They want to have a private affair, and not fret about going public with the relationship”.

Shraddha Kapoor and her alleged lover Rahul Modi were seen in Mumbai on July 3, 2023, while they were reportedly out for dinner. Despite not being seen together, the couple's activities allowed internet users to speculate about them without missing an opportunity. Shraddha was lovely in the photos that appeared online while wearing a cozy salwar suit. Rahul looked good in a grey shirt and pants.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis