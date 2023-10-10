Awesome! Happy Birthday Rekha: Take a look at 10 fascinating facts about the legendary actress that are still unknown to many

MUMBAI: Rekha is without a doubt one of the best actors and actresses to have ever worked in the Indian cinema business. She stood out from her contemporaries due to her acting prowess, attractiveness, and grace, and she continues to be admired by moviegoers today. Rekha made her acting debut in the 1969 Hindi film Anjana Safar.

However, the movie encountered numerous censorship issues and wasn't released until 1979 as Do Shikaari. Rekha's debut film in Hindi, Sawan Bhadon (1970), featured her alongside Navin Nischol. She subsequently went on to star in a number of films, including Mr Natwarlal, Nagin, Lajja, Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, and Khoon Bhari Maan. She received numerous honors for her outstanding performances, including the 1981 National Film Award for Best Actress for her work in Umrao Jaan.

Even though the actress has been well-known for many years, many people are still unaware of certain fascinating details about her past. In honor of Rekha's 69th birthday today, let's look a few of her lesser-known traits.

The actress works by her stage name Rekha. Bhanurekha Gemini Ganesan is her birth name.

In the Tamil cinema business, Rekha's father Gemini or Ramasamy Ganesan was a well-known actor. Pushpavalli, her mother, acted in Telugu movies.

Rekha has one sister, five half-sisters, and one half-brother from her father Gemini Ganesan.

The actress made her debut on screen in 1966 as a little child actor in the Telugu film ‘Rangula Ratnam.’ In that movie, her mother also starred.

In 2010, Rekha received the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian accolade.

In May 2012, Rekha was nominated for the Rajya Sabha and elected to the Upper House.

Rekha had no desire to become an actress. She enjoys exploring new places and hoped to work as an air hostess.

Rekha excels not just as an actor but also as a mimic. In Yaarana and Waaris, she has been dubbed Bollywood actresses Smita Patil and Neetu Singh, respectively.

She creates her own looks rather than relying on a stylist.

Rekha and Hema Malini are close friends and both work in the movie industry.

