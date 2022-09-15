Awesome! Paresh Rawal and many more roped in for Dream Girl 2

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl (2019) turned out to be a super hit. It was recently revealed that the makers are gearing up for a sequel, with almost the same cast. Ayushmann will be paired opposite Ananya Pandey in Dream Girl 2, along with Annu kapoor, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Bannerjee in important roles. In the 2019 film, Nushrratt Bharuccha was playing Ayushmann’s love interest.

According to some reports, Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa are also roped in for pivotal roles in the film.

The film's shoot is going on in Mumbai, and according to sources, parts of Mathura and Agra have been created in the studio. The movie is expected to hit theatres in the second half of 2023.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann will star in Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha. He will also be seen alongside Jaideep Ahlawat in An Action Hero, which is slated to release on December 2, 2022. It has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions.

