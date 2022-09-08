Confirmed! Ayushmann Khurrana to romance THIS star kid in the upcoming project Dream Girl 2

MUMBAI: 2019 release Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha was a super hit at the box office. Now, the makers are planning a sequel to it and Ayushmann will return to the franchise. the makers have roped in Ananya Panday for Dream Girl 2.

Earlier, there were reports that Naagin 6 Tejasswi Prakash will be making her Bollywood debut with Dream Girl 2. Later, it was reported that not Tejasswi but Sara Ali Khan might romance Ayushmann. Now a close informed that the makers were in talks with Ananya for the film and finally she has been finalised.

Well, if this report turns out to be true, it will be interesting to watch Ananya and Ayushmann Khurrana's fresh pairing on the big screen. Meanwhile, Ananya is currently busy with the promotions of Liger which also stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.

While Liger will mark Vijay’s Hindi debut, it will be Ananya’s Telugu debut. The film is shot in Hindi and Telugu, and it will be dubbed and released in other languages like Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is slated to hit the big screens on 25th August 2022.

Apart from Liger, Ananya has Kho Gaye hum Kahan lined up while talking about Ayushmann, the actor has Doctor G and An Action Hero lined up.

