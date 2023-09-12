Awesome! Is ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ really getting a sequel? Check out the deets inside

While Pednekar played Aaryan's on-screen wife, Panday played the role of his extra-marital partner in the film.
movie_image: 
Pati

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan-led 2019 romantic comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh was declared a blockbuster at the box office. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. 

The film that followed the story of a married man, Chintu Tyagi, essayed by Aaryan, who falls for another woman and the chaos that ensues after his extra-marital affair, Pati Patni Aur Woh, was well appreciated by the audience.

While Pednekar played Aaryan’s on-screen wife, Panday played the role of his extra-marital partner in the film. Earlier, there were reports about the movie coming back with a sequel.

Now, we are here with the latest updates about the project.

As per reports, Kartik Aaryan is in talks for the sequel for the movie and will take his decision after finishing Chandu Champion.

While there are these projects lined up for Kartik Aaryan, the actor is currently working on Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion that is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie is based on the life of freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar, the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Paralympics.

What do you think about these upcoming movies? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Kartik Aaryan Bhumi Pednekar Ananya Panday Pati Patni Aur Woh Aashiqui 3 Bhool Bhulaiya 3 Tabu Sajid Nadiadwala Kabir Khan Chandu Champion
