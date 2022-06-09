Awesome! Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for Tiger 3 this month

MUMBAI: There is no need to state the obvious that Salman and Shahrukh Khan have been the most popular stars and fans always await their movies to hit the big screen. Their collaborations have always done wonders in the past and seems like won’t be any different this time.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan shoots for the promo of the upcoming season

They have been announcing their upcoming films and the fans are filled with anticipation around them. It was reported that Salman will be doing a cameo in SRK’s Pathaan, while SRK too will feature in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3.

Tiger 3 is being directed by Maneesh Sharma and if reports are to be believed, both the stars will kick start filming it this month. According to a report by another portal, SRK will shoot for his part in Tiger 3 this month.

On the work front, both Salman and Shahrukh are busy with their home productions currently. While Salman was spotted in Filmcity shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, SRK is shooting for ‘Jawan’ with Nayanthara in Chennai.

He will travel back to Mumbai by the end of the month to begin shooting for Tiger 3 and according to reports, he will essay the role of a RAW officer. According to what a source told another portal, both the stars have their respective cameos in each other’s film and while Salman could be seen entering in a chopper in Pathaan, SRK too will have an introduction scene in Tiger 3.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Throwback! The time when Salman Khan advised Sidharth Shukla to pay attention on his game

Credits: Pinkvilla