Bigg Boss 13: Throwback! The time when Salman Khan advised Sidharth Shukla to pay attention on his game

But at the same time, Sidharth was loaded with advice so that he can concentrate on his game too, well one such moment was when during one of the weekend ka waar Bigg Boss' cool host Salman Khan

Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one such contestant of Bigg Boss 13, who is still remembered for his stint in the show. His strong stance to be being a softie with Shehnaaz Gill during Bigg Boss 13, became a topic of discussion in tinsel town. Today, all his fans are observing his 1st death anniversary as the handsome hunk passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

Also read:Emotional! Fans give their tribute to SidNaaz’s Jodi on the first death anniversary of Sidharth Shukla

When he was announced the winner of the show by the show’s host – Salman Khan, his fans went crazy and they couldn't keep calm or contain their excitement in any way.

Throughout his journey in Bigg Boss 13, there were many times when we saw him to be a tad aggressive as well as the down to earth person that he is.

He had major fights with Asim, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan and Shehnaaz Gill too.

Well, for his fights, Sidharth faced much criticism and was trolled for the same as well.

But at the same time, Sidharth was loaded with advice so that he could concentrate on his game as well. Well, one such moment was when Bigg Boss’ cool host Salman Khan gave him some advice for the betterment of his game plan as well as for his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill.

Also read:Heart-warming! Sidharth Shukla’s Death Anniversary: Family attends prayer meet with Brahma Kumari

So, here in this piece of article, we bring to you the throwback moments where Salman Khan had advised Sidharth Shukla to play 'fab' in the game.

Well, we recollect that during one of the weekend ka waar episodes, Salman Khan had warned Sidharth Shukla to stay away from Shehnaaz. 

Basically, Salman Khan questioned Sana on her rude behaviour if she was the same outside as well and if she really thought of herself as Katrina Kaif! On the other hand, Salman Khan told Sidharth that he needed to be very careful with this woman as she was deeply in love with him.

Also, Salman Khan advised him to concentrate on his game, rather than paying attention to what others say and what others do! He should aim at the grand finale, rather than at gossip!

Well, Sidharth we and all your fans indeed miss you a lot! Gone too soon!

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com 

