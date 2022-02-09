Emotional! Fans give their tribute to SidNaaz’s Jodi on the first death anniversary of Sidharth Shukla

After his sudden death by a cardiac arrest on September 2nd 2021, Instagram changed his profile and dedicated it to Remembering.

MUMBAI: Even though Sidharth Shukla is no more along with us, he will always be someone who wouldn't need an introduction.

Sidharth began his journey with the show - Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and then later on, he did many shows that not only gave him fame but also the love of the audience.

His fans still remember him as Balika Vadhu’s Shivraj Shekhar and Dil Se Dil Tak’s Parth Bhanusali.

His fame in the television industry helped him make his way to Bollywood and he debuted in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, as Alia Bhatt's fiance in the film and it also starred Varun Dhawan in the lead role. 

Not only in films and television, but he also gained a lot of attention for his stint in Bigg Boss 13, where he emerged as the winner, and even in Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 where again he was crowned the winner. 

After his sudden death by cardiac arrest on September 2nd 2021, Instagram changed his profile and dedicate it to Remembering.

But while he was in Bigg Boss 13, he remained in the headlines for his connection with Punjab’s Katrina Kaif – Shehnaaz Gill.

Eversince BB-13, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have made an adorable jodi, and till date their fans ship the, together as #SidNaaz. The audience assumed that the duo was in a relationship but however, they both never accepted nor denied it.

Soon, after Bigg Boss 13, Sidnaaz appeared in music videos as such Bhula Dunga by Darshan Raval, Shona Shona by Neha and Tony Kakkar, Habit, but lastly, Shehnaaz gave her tribute to Sidharth in the music video Tu Yaheen Hai. Well, this music video was supposed to be the actual music video but due to Sid’s sudden death, it became an archival footage.

But her love for Sidharth is something which cannot be defined as we all felt the pain of his death during the promotions of Honsla Rakh which was released on 15th October 2021. Shehnaaz gave her tribute to Sidharth during the grand finale night of Bigg Boss 15, where she and the host of Bigg Boss 15’s Salman Khan were seen getting emotional in remembrance of Sidharth.

But since today is the 1st death anniversary of Sidharth, the fans have taken to their social media and given their tribute to one of the most adorable couples of the telly town.

Have a look!

But on the work front, Shehnaaz aka Sana will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Thankyou For Cumming! 

Well, Sidharth you are gone too soon!

For more news and gossip, stay gripped with tellychakkar.com

