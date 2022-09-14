Aww! Alia Bhatt to have an ‘All Girls Baby Shower’

MUMBAI: While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are enjoying the success of Brahmastra, the couple is all set to welcome their first child too. Rumors say Alia will soon be having an intimate baby shower ceremony at the end of this month.

According to reports, Alia is in the final leg of the third trimester of pregnancy. Earlier in June 2022, Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy via social media.

Soon-to-be Nani and Dadi, Soni Razdan & Neetu Kapoor are planning to host an ‘all girls’ baby shower for Alia. It will be an intimate affair with their close friends and family. Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt and sister-in-laws Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor and besties Akansha Ranjan and Anushka Ranjan will be present for the happy day. Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Aarti Shetty & Alia Bhatt's childhood friends are also going to arrive for the function.

Alia shared in an interview before that her career is her passion and during pregnancy, she feels charged and happy doing what she loves the most, her work. The actress has been shooting her first Hollywood film with Gal Gadot while her pregnancy. On shooting an action movie for the first time, she shared that it was quite a task. Nevertheless, she would never forget the experience and how beautifully she was treated on the set.

Credits – Times of India

