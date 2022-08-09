Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor talks about how Brahmastra is ingrained in their DNAs and Why Ayan wouldn’t reveal a lot of details about Brahmastra Part 2

MUMBAI: We all know that Brahmastra is just a few days away and the audience and the stars of the film are anxious over the verdict the film receives and the fate it faces at the box-office. Bollywood is undoubtedly facing a tough time at the box-office and it is being noticed by the filmmakers.

The film Brahmastra is said to be a trilogy and the first part will be hitting the big screen on the 9th of September. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars biggies like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan among many other talents.

Ahead of the film’s release, the lead actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealed in a recent interview about how Brahmastra is somehow ingrained in their DNA. Ranbir said that the film has been part of Alia, Ayan, and him for the past five years and the trio are also very close friends.

“So on every occasion in our lives, if it’s a birthday, if it’s Diwali, if it’s Christmas, if it’s our marriage, we are always talking about Brahmastra,” said the actor.

When the actors were then asked about the second part of the film, they said there was a lot that Ayan had hidden from as well as he thought that the actors were big loudmouths and would squeal the details to everybody.

