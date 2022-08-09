Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor talks about how Brahmastra is ingrained in their DNAs and Why Ayan wouldn’t reveal a lot of details about Brahmastra Part 2

When the actors were then asked about the second part of the film, they said there was a lot that Ayan had hidden from as well as he thought that the actors were big loudmouths and would squeal the details to everybody.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 11:33
movie_image: 
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor talks about how Brahmastra is ingrained in their DNAs and Why Ayan wouldn’t reveal a lot of details about Br

MUMBAI: We all know that Brahmastra is just a few days away and the audience and the stars of the film are anxious over the verdict the film receives and the fate it faces at the box-office. Bollywood is undoubtedly facing a tough time at the box-office and it is being noticed by the filmmakers.

Also read: BIG Update! Can Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra cross THIS film in the highest Day 1 earnings at Box Office post pandemic

The film Brahmastra is said to be a trilogy and the first part will be hitting the big screen on the 9th of September. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars biggies like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan among many other talents.

Ahead of the film’s release, the lead actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealed in a recent interview about how Brahmastra is somehow ingrained in their DNA. Ranbir said that the film has been part of Alia, Ayan, and him for the past five years and the trio are also very close friends.

“So on every occasion in our lives, if it’s a birthday, if it’s Diwali, if it’s Christmas, if it’s our marriage, we are always talking about Brahmastra,” said the actor.

When the actors were then asked about the second part of the film, they said there was a lot that Ayan had hidden from as well as he thought that the actors were big loudmouths and would squeal the details to everybody.

Also read: Lovely! “They both inspire me to be a good actor”, says Jr NTR as he praises Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan

Credits: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Ujjain Mahakal Temple Beef comment Brahmastra Amitabh Bachchan Rashmika Mandanna Vikas Behl Goodbye Mouni Roy Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 11:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Finally! Sirf Tum fame Vivian Dsena breaks his silence over participation in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16
MUMBAI: Vivian Dsena who is currently seen in daily show Sirf Tum is rumored to participate in the upcoming season of...
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor talks about how Brahmastra is ingrained in their DNAs and Why Ayan wouldn’t reveal a lot of details about Brahmastra Part 2
MUMBAI: We all know that Brahmastra is just a few days away and the audience and the stars of the film are anxious over...
OMG! This is how Uorfi Javed reacts to Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora’s MMS leak controversy
MUMBAI: Instagram influencer and Lock Upp season 1 ex-contestant Anjali Arora has been making headlines since one of...
Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Latest Update! NDPS Court in Goa grants bail to the owner of Curlies restaurant, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: The NDPS Court in Goa has granted conditional bail to Edwin Nunes, owner of the Curlies Restaurant against a...
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Vedika brainwashes Ram to take the LEGAL route to acquire Pihu's custody in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is always high on drama.  The drama is witnessing a lot of drama ever...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show to take place, scroll down to know
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor talks about how Brahmastra is ingrained in their DNAs and Why Ayan wouldn’t reveal a lot of details about Br
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor talks about how Brahmastra is ingrained in their DNAs and Why Ayan wouldn’t reveal a lot of details about Brahmastra Part 2
Latest Video