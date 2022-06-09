BIG Update! Can Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra cross THIS film in the highest Day 1 earnings at Box Office post pandemic

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt might have huge advance day booking but Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi still ranks the highest Day 1 earnings at Box Office post pandemic

 

Brahmastra

MUMBAI:  Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra already seems to be off to a rocking start at the box office. The film, which has been made on a massive budget exceeding Rs 300 crore has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and also has Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. As per reports, the film has already sold more than a lakh tickets in advance bookings. But will that translate to it becoming the top grosser for 2022 is a big question mark.

 The top grosser post pandemic still remains Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Initially locked for release on March 24, 2020 and then 2021, it faced several delays due to the pandemic but yet managed to become the highest grossing Hindi film of 2021.

As per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Sooryavanshi still holds sway at the box office for holding the record for being the biggest opener post pandemic. The film raked in Rs 26.29 crore at the ticket windows despite 50 per cent occupancy in Maharashtra right after COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown measures were partially removed.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Brahmastra, whose advance bookings are already off to a flying start, is able to surpass the day 1 business of Sooryavanshi.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 22:14

Latest Video