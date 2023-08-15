Aww! Alia Bhatt reveals her Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot was the first to know about her pregnancy, “she kept telling me to keep myself hydrated”

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is currently one of the top actresses in the Hindi film industry. With hits like Gangubai Kathaiwadi, Darlings and recently Brahmastra, the actress has captured the hearts of millions. She added another feather to hat after being a part of the international film Heart of Stone with popular Hollywood personalities like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Also Read-What! Alia Bhatt trolled for looking disinterested and bored during ‘Heart Of Stone’ interview, Netizens call her “unprofessional”

Alia Bhatt spoke about the bond she shares with co-star Gal Gadot and said, “I felt very protected and comfortable. You don’t really talk about being pregnant until you are way into your first trimester; so I was not telling many people. But I did confide in Gal Gadot, I did confide in my producers and the director (Tom Harper) because they had to know. They were all so lovely and supportive and excited that I never for once doubted it at all”

She further said, “In fact, I remember we were once shooting, I am not going to talk much about it, but it was really hot and Gal was really bothered about my hydration and she was telling me to keep myself hydrated, asking me to drink enough water. She’d say, ‘You need to keep yourself hydrated’. So, that’s the kind of person she is and she exudes warmth and she is also extremely caring about everybody on her crew and she is wonderful with her actors as well. So yes, I felt too comfortable.”

Also Read-Explosive! Alia Bhatt talks about the reason behind her outburst post reports of Ranbir Kapoor 'picking' her up from shoot

Alia also spoke about being pregnant while filming for Heart Stone, “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes







