Aww! Alia Bhatt’s gesture toward a pap who lost his slipper, wins hearts of netizens, they say “so sweet of her”

Alia has a massive fan following who just adore her. The actress is known to always be gracious to the paparazzi who love her back a million times more.
MUMBAI :Alia Bhatt is currently one of the top actresses in the Hindi film industry. With hits like Gangubai Kathaiwadi, Darlings and recently Brahmastra, the actress has captured the hearts of millions. She added another feather to hat after being a part of the international film Heart of Stone with popular Hollywood personalities like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Alia has a massive fan following who just adore her. The actress is known to always be gracious to the paparazzi who love her back a million times more. Recently a pap lost his slipper while clicking the Brahmastra actress’s pictures. On seeing the slipper Alia asked whose it is and didn’t hesitate to pick it up and gave it to him to wear it. Not only the Paps were surprised at her sweet gesture but netizens have called out to her for being so humble. One wrote, “Ranbir is lucky... Such a sweetheart’ andother wrote, “Humble and pure” another commented, “There is no one like Alia Bhatt, she is gentle with all people” One wrote, “It's really so sweet of her... seriously so down to earth.” Another wrote, “She's so Lovely and Humble agar koi aur actress hoti toh bolti euuwww that's why Alia is my fav”


On the work front, Alia will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to release on 28th July and later in Heart of Stone directed by Tom Harper, which  will hit Netflix on 11th August.

