Aww! Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur look lost in each other’s eyes as they engage in an interesting conversation at a Lisbon restaurant, netizens react

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seem to be the hottest couple in town. Their various appearances and their chemistry at events has been noticed by fans. Although the duo have never worked together in a movie, they have had photo shoots together and fans feel like they look fabulous together. While fans are nearly sure that they are a couple, neither of them have ever confirmed or denied the link-up rumors.

The duo are in Europe and while they haven’t shared pictures of each other, their pictures together seem to be getting viral. The duo have now been spotted lost in conversation at a restaurant in Lisbon. Aditya is seen wearing a dark blue shirt while Ananya is wearing a pink sweater. They both look happy and comfortable in each other’s company. They were also recently seen cuddling after attending a concert in Spain. Netizens were super excited to see this picture and jumped at the opportunity to comment. One wrote, “The eyes Chico the eyes. The eyes never lie” another wrote, “Do they think we're stupid? It's obviously a promotion.. When I saw the first pics, I knew and now I'm sure It's a plan every time they upload pictures of themselves on vacation” another commented, “Ananya is so much in love just look at her” another wrote, “Achi jodi hai woh dono khush baki ko kya problem ho sakti hai han na dosto”

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda that failed to impress fans. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Aditya was last seen in the OTT series The Night Manager 2.

