Aww! Bipasha Basu gives a glimpse of daughter Devi attending her ‘first birthday party’, check out the sweet glimpses

Last year in November, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu were blessed with a baby girl and they named their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. The couple have been sharing little glimpses of their daughter every now and then.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/22/2023 - 12:56
movie_image: 
Bipasha Basu

MUMBAI: Karan and Bipasha are one of the most loved couples of the Hindi film industry. Karan and Bipasha met on the sets of their film Alone and tied the knot in April 2016. Last year in November, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu were blessed with a baby girl and they named their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. The couple have been sharing little glimpses of their daughter every now and then.

Alone completes 8 years of its release; This is when Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's love story started

 

Bipasha has a huge fan following and recently she shared a glimpse of her daughter Devi attending her first birthday party. Check out some glimpses here;

Talking about her daughter Devi, Bipasha said, “Whether my eyes are open or shut, it’s always her. Every time I step out, I just want to run back home and be with her. Everything in my life now revolves around her. Karan is number three, I’m number two, and Devi is number one.”

Bipasha Basu’s daughter Devi, who was born in November 2022, was also born with two holes in her heart, and had to undergo 2 surgeries when she was 3 months old. Speaking about it, the Jism actress earlier said, “For a new mother, when you get to know that... I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I'll not share this, but I'm sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers who helped me in this journey”

Sad! Bipasha Basu reveals that her daughter Devi had two holes in her heart; went through a surgery when she was three months old

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-HindustanTimes 

Alone Jism Bipasha Basu Bachna Ae Haseeno Dhoom 2 Devi Karan Singh Grover John Abraham Race Phir Hera Pheri Movie News TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

