Aww! Bobby Deol’s emotional post wishing his mother will leave you teary eyed, check it out

MUMBAI :Actor Bobby Deol is no doubt, one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the acting industry. With his beautiful acting and looks, the actor has created a strong fan base for himself who looks forward to his upcoming pictures, posts and movies without fail.

We have seen different characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans all over.

Earlier, Bobby Deol’s first look from his movie Animal was out and it went viral all over. The actor is really carrying a deadly persona in the poster as he is all set to play the bad guy in the movie.

As the fans of the actor always wait for more updates from his side, now the fans are getting emotional seeing his new post. Bobby Deol has now posted an emotional message, wishing a very happy birthday to his mother.

Also read - Wow! From a chocolate hero to deadly villain, Bobby Deol is a powerhouse of talent

In the post he mentions, “Mom!

A part of me will always be missing, it will always belong to

you Happy Birthday Mom!!”

Check out the post below:

Talking about his upcoming project, Animal is one of the much awaited movies of the year 2023. The movie, which stars a great cast like Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, Fahim Fazli and Rashmika Mandanna is directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans as Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a very unique avatar.

Also read -Breaking! Bobby Deol to be a part of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Stardom produced by Red Chillies Entertainment?

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below:

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.