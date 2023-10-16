Aww! Bobby Deol’s emotional post wishing his mother will leave you teary eyed, check it out

Earlier, Bobby Deol’s first look from his movie Animal was out and it went viral all over. The actor is really carrying a deadly persona in the poster as he is all set to play the bad guy in the movie.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 19:03
movie_image: 
bobby deol

MUMBAI :Actor Bobby Deol is no doubt, one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the acting industry. With his beautiful acting and looks, the actor has created a strong fan base for himself who looks forward to his upcoming pictures, posts and movies without fail.

We have seen different characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans all over.

Earlier, Bobby Deol’s first look from his movie Animal was out and it went viral all over. The actor is really carrying a deadly persona in the poster as he is all set to play the bad guy in the movie.

As the fans of the actor always wait for more updates from his side, now the fans are getting emotional seeing his new post. Bobby Deol has now posted an emotional message, wishing a very happy birthday to his mother.

Also read - Wow! From a chocolate hero to deadly villain, Bobby Deol is a powerhouse of talent

In the post he mentions, “Mom!
A part of me will always be missing, it will always belong to
you Happy Birthday Mom!!”

Check out the post below:

Talking about his upcoming project, Animal is one of the much awaited movies of the year 2023. The movie, which stars a great cast like Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, Fahim Fazli and Rashmika Mandanna is directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans as Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a very unique avatar.

Also read -Breaking! Bobby Deol to be a part of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Stardom produced by Red Chillies Entertainment?

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below:

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Bobby Deol Animal Asharam Apne Soldier Sunny Deol Rajveer Deol Esha Deol Ranbir Kapoor Rashmika Mandana Bollywood movie Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 19:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss 17: Who is Arun Srikanth Mashettey? The Hyderabadi Gamer and Youtuber who is the focus of the first fight in season 17! Read to know more!
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 17, has begun with a bang and fans of the show are excited to get to watch yet another buzz-worthy...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui and Anurag Dobale have an argument for this reason
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss Season 17 has finally begun and the contestants have entered the house and begun the game.Ankita...
LOL! Alia Bhatt dozing, Ranbir Kapoor lost in his mobile, Deepika looks serious and Shah Rukh Khan dreaming; netizens begin meme fest as stars attend the IOC launch
MUMBAI :Nita Ambani recently hosted the 2023 IOC session in Mumbai and many Hindi film stars were spotted attending the...
Oops! Madonna's opening show of the tour in London faces technical glitch
MUMBAI :Madonna, 65, kicked off her Celebration tour in London, England this week but it didn’t go smoothly. The singer...
Heart-warming! Amitabh Bachchan's heartfelt blog on receiving love and blessings from fans; Says ‘All are my reason to survive & work’
MUMBAI :Amitabh Bachchan became 81 years old, and to commemorate the occasion, he made sure to address the adoring...
Really! Fans convinced about Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy after her video with hubby Virat Kohli goes viral, check it out
MUMBAI :There is no doubt that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most stunning and loved celeb couples...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
LOL! Alia Bhatt dozing, Ranbir Kapoor lost in his mobile, Deepika looks serious and Shah Rukh Khan dreaming; netizens begin meme fest as stars attend the IOC launch
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
LOL! Alia Bhatt dozing, Ranbir Kapoor lost in his mobile, Deepika looks serious and Shah Rukh Khan dreaming; netizens begin meme fest as stars attend the IOC launch
MADONNA
Oops! Madonna's opening show of the tour in London faces technical glitch
Amitabh Bachchan
Heart-warming! Amitabh Bachchan's heartfelt blog on receiving love and blessings from fans; Says ‘All are my reason to survive & work’
Anushka Sharma
Really! Fans convinced about Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy after her video with hubby Virat Kohli goes viral, check it out
CHRIS FOX - JOHNIE MARAIST
Woah! Love Is Blind fame Chris Fox admits cheating on Johnie Maraist, read more
PIPER LAURIE
Oh No! Alia Bhatt sleeping, Ranbir Kapoor lost in his phone, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan the dreamer at IOC; Internet buzzes as memes and videos go viral