Wow! From a chocolate hero to deadly villain, Bobby Deol is a powerhouse of talent

MUMBAI: Actor Bobby Deol has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, we have seen different characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans all over.

Since morning, the first look of the actor Bobby Deol from his movie Animal is getting viral all over. Indeed the actor is looking deadly in the poster as he is all set to play the bad guy in the movie. How can we forget the negative characters played by the actor in recent times? The actor was loved in the OTT series Aashram where his character was shown in the negative shade. Later he was loved in the movie Class of 83 and his performance received praise.

Also read - Scary! Bobby Deol’s intense and menacing look as Ranbir Kapoor’s enemy in Animal unveiled

Indeed, the latest work of the actor is getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over and the new poster of the actor from the movie Animal is setting the gram on fire. From the chocolate boy in his initial days in films like Barsaat, Gupt, etc to now ruling the hearts as villain the actor has come a long way and it surely defines the versatility of the actor.

No doubt it was a treat to watch the actor as villain in his projects and we look forward to seeing what the actor has to offer with the movie Animal.

What are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ - Must Read! Jawan’s composer Anirudh Ravichander and South actress Keerthy Suresh dating other people, read on to know more