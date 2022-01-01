Aww! Did you know these Bollywood celebs created Instagram accounts for their pets

MUMBAI : The thought of having a pet brings a million-dollar smile to face. Just imagine having a social media account of the pet and people going gaga over its adorable pictures? Well, here is a list of Bollywood celebrities who created Instagram accounts for their pets, and now even they enjoy a lot of stardom just like their parents.

International global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas adopted a puppy in 2016 and named her darling pooch Diana. She has her own Instagram page with the name Diana Chopra Jonas. Diana's bio reads. 'The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree'.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's furry friend Panda Kapoor made his Instagram debut today. His bio account is Panda Kapoor and his bio reads, “Cutest Havanese Doggy Everrrrr @khushi05k ‘s son.”

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a parent to two dogs and two cats named Bella, Jasmine, Goku, and Keety. Her furry friends have their Instagram accounts. The bio describes them as: Bella - Famous on the gram, Jasmine - Meows, climbs and a whole lot of love! Goku - Always bring me snacks, Keety - Too cool to care!

Actress Alia Bhatt has a white Persian cat named Edward and she keeps sharing cute pictures of her pet. Edward's bio reads: Momma's boy @aliaabhatt. Eddiiee...

Bollywood hunk John Abraham has two cute furry babies named Sia and Bailey. They have their own Insta pages and enjoy a lot of love from their followers.

Singer Sophie Choudry’s Shih Tzu has her own Instagram page with the name Tia Choudry. The bio of this little fluffy ball reads, 'I am a super cute Shih Tzu puppy living in Mumbai with my darling mummy @SophieChoudry & granny Yasmin'.

Popular telly actors Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai's adorable pets Batuk Nath Rai and Pablo Sexxobarr have their own Insta pages.

Credit: BollywoodLife