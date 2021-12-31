Couple Goals! As videos of Ranbir and Alia from Brahmastra promos go viral, Let’s take a look at some Adorable Photos of #RanAlia!

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities have always inspired us with their relationships and fashion choices. Amidst the many Bollywood couples we love, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are our favorite. We have eagerly been waiting to see them tie the knot.

The duo has been very public about their relationship. From attending parties together to being there for each other in hard times, they have done it all. Recently, after the passing away of Rajiv Kapoor, Alia was seen at the Kapoor mansion, being there for the family.

The couple has celebrated all the festivals together, even the ‘Rockstars’ 39th birthday. The couple came together professionally for the motion poster launch of ‘Brahamastra’ and their chemistry was just off the charts, they were having fun and pulling each other’s leg, which just made all the #RanAlia fans happy, so let’s take a look at all the photos of the loved couple which are giving us major feels:

Well, these pictures are surely going to make Ranbir and Alia fans very happy!

