AWW-DORABLE! Kartik Aaryan’s THIS gesture proves that he is man with golden heart, Read to know more

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors in the country and has amassed a huge fan following his latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' that made several records at the box office.

Recently, a video of Kartik has taken over the internet. In the clip, the actor can be seen signing an autograph for a young fan, who cries inconsolably before meeting the actor at Jodhpur airport.

In the clip, the kid can be heard screaming Kartik's name and cries at the airport. As soon as Kartik saw the kid, he fulfilled his wish and met him.

The 'Dhamaka' actor also clicked pictures with him and signed an autograph. Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in blue formal suit as he headed to Jodhpur for an event. The actor is quite active on social media platforms and often shares pictures and videos of himself to keep his fans entertained.

While it has been three months since 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' released, Kartik is still receiving love and praise for his performance.

Meanwhile, the actor also has an exciting slate of films ahead, including 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Captain India', Sajid Nadiadwala’s 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

Credit: The Free Press Journal