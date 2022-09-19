AWW-DORABLE! Kartik Aaryan’s THIS gesture proves that he is man with golden heart, Read to know more

Kartik Aaryan who has won several hearts with his last successful film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was spotted at the Jodhpur airport consoling his young fan by giving him his autograph and taking a selfie

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/19/2022 - 09:14
movie_image: 
AWW-DORABLE! Kartik Aaryan’s THIS gesture proves that he is man with golden heart, Read to know more

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors in the country and has amassed a huge fan following his latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' that made several records at the box office.

Recently, a video of Kartik has taken over the internet. In the clip, the actor can be seen signing an autograph for a young fan, who cries inconsolably before meeting the actor at Jodhpur airport.

Also Read: Must Watch! Kartik Aaryan is a true Shehzada as he wins the internet with his SPECIAL gesture towards a fan

In the clip, the kid can be heard screaming Kartik's name and cries at the airport. As soon as Kartik saw the kid, he fulfilled his wish and met him.

The 'Dhamaka' actor also clicked pictures with him and signed an autograph. Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in blue formal suit as he headed to Jodhpur for an event. The actor is quite active on social media platforms and often shares pictures and videos of himself to keep his fans entertained.

Also Read: Wow! Check out the unmissable reactions of the netizens after Kartik Aaryan has been roped in for Aashiqui 3

While it has been three months since 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' released, Kartik is still receiving love and praise for his performance.

Meanwhile, the actor also has an exciting slate of films ahead, including 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Captain India', Sajid Nadiadwala’s 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

Bollywood movies Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Satyaprem Ki Katha Shehzada Freddy Pyaar Ka Punchnama TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/19/2022 - 09:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Upcoming Dhamaka! Agastya to create more problems for Yuvan
MUMBAI: In Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery, delivery-girl Banni is a strong young woman who runs a catering and...
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: OMG! Vidhi’s plan backfires, ends up getting trapped
MUMBAI :Na Umra Ka Seema Ho is one of the interesting serials of Star Bharat channel. Its storyline is coming up with...
AWW-DORABLE! Kartik Aaryan’s THIS gesture proves that he is man with golden heart, Read to know more
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors in the country and has amassed a huge fan following his latest...
R.I.P! 50-year-old TV actress Nishi Singh passes away due to health ailments
MUMBAI: TV actress Nishi Singh, who has worked in popular shows like Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai and Tenali Rama, passed away...
BIG Update! Actress Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before the Economic Offences Wing on Monday in connection with money laundering case
MUMBAI: Delhi Police has summoned actor Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before the Economic Offences Wing September 19...
Spy Bahu: Sad! Shalini shot dead, Family shattered
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
RECENT STORIES
AWW-DORABLE! Kartik Aaryan’s THIS gesture proves that he is man with golden heart, Read to know more
AWW-DORABLE! Kartik Aaryan’s THIS gesture proves that he is man with golden heart, Read to know more