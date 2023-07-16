Aww! THIS is how Alia Bhatt loves to spend time with baby Raha

In the past decade, Alia Bhatt has given many amazing performances. The diva, who is set to make her Hollywood debut soon, has also established herself as a successful entrepreneur.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 19:30
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: In the past decade, Alia Bhatt has given many amazing performances. The diva, who is set to make her Hollywood debut soon, has also established herself as a successful entrepreneur. Alia got married to Ranbir Kapoor last year and soon after, the power couple was blessed with a baby girl. Recently, at an event, the actress opened up about her daughter Raha.

At the launch of Amazon Prime's new reality series - Mission Start Ab, Alia went on to talk about her brand EdaMamma and how she started a maternity line under her brand. The actress shared the idea of creating her maternity line came when she was unable to find clothes to wear during her pregnancy.

She then talked about her plans for the brand and shared that her favorite thing to do is read and sing to Raha. Further, Alia also opened up about how she maintains work-life balance post becoming a mom and said that her daughter is her top priority right now. 

The actress will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which also stars Ranveer Singh. Apart from this, Alia will be making her Hollywood debut with Tom Harper's Heart of Stone, which will have an OTT release.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Zoom

Credits - Zoom
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 19:30

