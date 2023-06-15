Interesting! Here’s how Alia Bhatt reacted when paparazzi called her Sita

Reportedly, Alia Bhatt has been roped in to play the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. While there’s no official announcement about it, recently paparazzi called Alia ‘Sita’ at the airport.
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI :  Alia Bhatt currently has two films lined up, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Heart of Stone. Both the movies she shot before turning a mother. Well, everyone is keen to know which will be the first film that Alia will sign post her pregnancy.

While there are reports that she has been roped in to play Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, there’s no official announcement about it. Alia was recently spotted at the airport as she was leaving for Brazil for the promotions of Heart of Stone.

Also Read: Beautiful! Alia Bhatt shares some unseen pictures of her and Ranbir Kapoor as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary

When she got down from the car, the paparazzi called her Sita ma’am and Alia reacted by saying ‘arre’. The actress also did facepalm with a smile on her face. Well, it is interesting to see that even though the movie is not yet announced, paparazzi are calling her Sita.

Adipurush, which is also based on Ramayana, stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. The film is slated to release in theatres tomorrow.

Now, reportedly, Nitesh Tiwari is all set to make Ramayana again and he has roped in Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Alia Bhatt as Sita, and he has approached KGF fame actor Yash to play the role of Raavan. Well, the official announcement of the movie is not yet made. So, let’s wait and watch whether these reports about Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana turn out to be true or not.

Also Read: WOAH! Yash rejects the role of Raavan in Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt? Here's what netizens have to say about it

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

