Aww! This is how Simi Garewal and Kajol made Karan Johar blush

Karan is considered closest with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Kareena Kapoor in the film industry, but at different times of his life, he has had disagreements with them.

The video opens with Simi introducing fans to her rapid fire section. She says that she asks the rapid fire questions to all guests but showcases the portion only in the season finale episode of the show. She is then seen asking, "What has life taught you in one sentence? What have you learnt from life" as Kajol and Karan look at her.

Kajol looks at Karan as she says, "I know what life has taught you Karan! The bigger the better." Karan is seen blushing and acting all astonished. He stares at Simi and mouths, "That's not!" but the host adds, "Size matter, I am telling you!" Kajol claps her hands laughing and says, "Size matters, you bet!"

An angry Karan tells Kajol, "I am not winking, and nor will you." That has got nothing to do with the 12-inch ruler," she added. Karan then turns to Simi and says, "You can't, you cannot put this on air."

Have a look.



Kajol and Karan Johar have worked together in several films including his debut film as an actor Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, his first directorial venture in 1998 Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Karan Johar and Kajol's friendship had hit a rough patch in 2016. It all happened when there was a box office clash between Karan's film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn's Shivaay. Karan Johar talked about it in his biography, An Unsuitable Boy. He wrote, "I wouldn’t like to give a piece of myself to her at all because she’s killed every bit of emotion I had for her for twenty-five years. I don’t think she deserves me. I feel nothing for her anymore." But they are back to being on good terms now.

