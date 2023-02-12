Aww! Newly married Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram can’t stop blushing as they exchange garlands, check out viral wedding video

MUMBAI : Randeep Hooda is one of the most versatile actors we have in the country. From Highway to Sarbjit, Randeep performances have been nothing but outstanding. Randeep is currently in the news for his wedding to longtime girlfriend Lin Liashram. The couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Manipur.

Lin wore a potloi skirt, which is a traditional garment made from sturdy fabric and bamboo, and added heavy gold ornaments. Ramdeep wore a traditional all white attire with head gear. They were seen exchanging garlands in the viral video and feed each other sweets.

Previously, the couple announced their wedding and wrote, “Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessing from our family and friends.”

Credit-IndianExpress



