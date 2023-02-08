Aww! Nick Jonas shares delightful throwback birthday pictures of wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie as they enjoy a beach vacation, check it out

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is a powerhouse of talent. She has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. The actress not only married a well-known international celebrity but has now entered the new phase of her life. The actress and her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl in January this year. The child was born via surrogacy.

Priyanka has left a strong mark not just in Hindi films but is spreading her wings in Hollywood as well. From Bajirao Mastani to Baywatch there’s no stopping this talented former beauty queen.

Recently the actress celebrated her birthday and hubby Nick Jonas shared some throwback pictures from their lovely vacation. Daughter Malti Maries is also seen in a few pics where she seems to have had a good time too. Nick captioned the post, “July was a movie.”

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the new season of Citadel.

