Aww! Ranbir Kapoor bullies Alia Bhatt in a throwback video, netizens say “Actor teaching an actress manners”

In a throwback video, Alia Bhatt is seen being bullied by Ranbir Kapoor during the shoot of her film Highway.
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI:  Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are undoubtedly one of the most loved Bollywood couples these days. We have seen the pair emanating couple goal vibes that are indeed followed by millions of fans. Recently, the couple was blessed with a baby girl, and the fans were not able to stay calm and were showering all the love towards the couple and the entire family.

After the delivery of the actress, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been getting papped around the city for various reasons. The fans were showering the new parents with a lot of love. But we have seen that there were people who were trolling the couple regarding their baby, and also for different reasons.

In a throwback video, Alia Bhatt is seen being bullied by Ranbir Kapoor during the shoot of her film Highway. She takes tea from a seller selling tea on a bicycle, however she refuses to drink it and Ranbir asks her to apologize. Alia looks very young and cute in the video. And Ranbir looks handsome. Netizens however had funny reactions to the video. One netizen wrote, “Teaching her Good manners” another one wrote, “This is probably where it all started, during the promotion video of imtiaz ali movie”, another commented, “Hr is not bullying her. He is teaching her the correct way and also manners” One wrote, “It is not bullying. Is this is bullying then our parents have been bullying us for life”

 

 

Alia and Ranbir reportedly got close during the shoot of Brahmastra. They married in April 2022. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-DNA 


 

