Aww! Ridhi Dogra calls Jawan’s director Atee an “Absolute Gift!”, Read on to know why

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film stars SRK and also marks the Bollywood debut of Lady Superstar Nayanthara who is being loved in the film. The film has a;ready reached Rs 700 crores worldwide. The film has a vast female cast that includes Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and many others.

Ridhi plays the role of SRK’s adoptive mother Kaveri Amma in Jawan. Many have not been happy with such a young actress being given such an aged role while others have simply started a meme fest on the social media. Nonetheless, Ridhi is overwhelmed with the praise for the film and has now called Atlee an “Absolute Gift”.

Sharing a picture with Atlee on her social media page, Rishi wrote, “Today when I heard you speak about your love for cinema I felt it. As a cinema lover, you are an absolute gift to us. Someone who thrives, fully comes alive and revels in the world of his characters and story telling. Thank you also for single-handedly bringing back audiences to cinemas. And enjoy films as it should be. Larger than life and Euphoric!! And to be able to have the opportunity to witness you in the midst of your magic was jus too much fun.”

She further wrote, “I can’t write enough of your genius. You were always smiling on set, cool as a cucumber, chilling away while you must be crazily working with the team to make your vision come alive.I will be grateful to you always for picking me to play your Kaveri Amma. A crazy move. But I was safe in the hands of your creative genius. One psycho to another. Always!!!! I respect you and also thank you for being so patient with me during shoot while you must be going through your own wild ride. It has been an honor. Thank you for pulling me in to be a part of your team and massive congratulations for the festival Jawaan is as a film to all of us.”

Check out her heartwarming post here;

On the work front, SRK will next be seen in Rajkumar’s Hirani’s Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled to release in December 2023.

Credit-Pinkvilla