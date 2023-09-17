Aww! Ridhi Dogra calls Jawan’s director Atee an “Absolute Gift!”, Read on to know why

Ridhi plays the role of SRK’s adoptive mother Kaveri Amma in Jawan. Many have not been happy with such a young actress being given such an aged role while others have simply started a meme fest on the social media. Nonetheless, Ridhi is overwhelmed with the praise for the film and has now called Atlee an “Absolute Gift”.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/17/2023 - 23:15
movie_image: 
Ridhi Dogra

MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film stars SRK and also marks the Bollywood debut of Lady Superstar Nayanthara who is being loved in the film. The film has a;ready reached Rs 700 crores worldwide. The film has a vast female cast that includes Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and many others.

Also Read-Hilarious! Jawan Prevue: These memes revolving around the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will make you laugh out loud

Ridhi plays the role of SRK’s adoptive mother Kaveri Amma in Jawan. Many have not been happy with such a young actress being given such an aged role while others have simply started a meme fest on the social media. Nonetheless, Ridhi is overwhelmed with the praise for the film and has now called Atlee an “Absolute Gift”. 

Sharing a picture with Atlee on her social media page, Rishi wrote, “Today when I heard you speak about your love for cinema I felt it. As a cinema lover, you are an absolute gift to us. Someone who thrives, fully comes alive and revels in the world of his characters and story telling. Thank you also for single-handedly bringing back audiences to cinemas. And enjoy films as it should be. Larger than life and Euphoric!! And to be able to have the opportunity to witness you in the midst of your magic was jus too much fun.”

She further wrote, “I can’t write enough of your genius. You were always smiling on set, cool as a cucumber, chilling away while you must be crazily working with the team to make your vision come alive.I will be grateful to you always for picking me to play your Kaveri Amma. A crazy move. But I was safe in the hands of your creative genius. One psycho to another. Always!!!! I respect you and also thank you for being so patient with me during shoot while you must be going through your own wild ride. It has been an honor. Thank you for pulling me in to be a part of your team and massive congratulations for the festival Jawaan is as a film to all of us.”

Check out her heartwarming post here;

Also Read-Shocking! Moviegoers demand a refund after watching Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, see viral video to know why

On the work front, SRK will next be seen in Rajkumar’s Hirani’s Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled to release in December 2023. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Credit-Pinkvilla 

Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan SRK JAWAN Priyamani Sanya Malhotra Movie News TellyChakkar Ridhi Dogra Vijay Sethupathi Sunil Grover Shah Rukh Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/17/2023 - 23:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Jawan writer reveals about Shah Rukh Khan insisting on keeping the Alia Bhatt dialogue
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has turned out to be one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of this year. It...
Wow! Ananya Panday talks about her beautiful bond with Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, check it out
MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her latest release Dream Girl 2, wherein she...
Looking elegant and classy is a real labour of love. Do you know how much the attire of the leading ladies of Star Plus weighs?
MUMBAI: The red carpet of the Star Parivaar Awards was an extravagant and glittery event. From Rupali Ganguly, Pranali...
What! Jawan crosses 400 Crores, on its way to beat Gadar 2's record?
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan released on September 7, 2023 and in no time, it became one of the highest...
Aww! Ridhi Dogra calls Jawan’s director Atee an “Absolute Gift!”, Read on to know why
MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and...
What! Anurag Kashyap says he was ghosted from ‘Tere Naam’ after he made this request to Salman Khan
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the country, and he has a huge fan following. The actor started...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Woah! Jawan writer reveals about Shah Rukh Khan insisting on keeping the Alia Bhatt dialogue
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Woah! Jawan writer reveals about Shah Rukh Khan insisting on keeping the Alia Bhatt dialogue
Ananya
Wow! Ananya Panday talks about her beautiful bond with Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, check it out
Jawan
What! Jawan crosses 400 Crores, on its way to beat Gadar 2's record?
Anurag
What! Anurag Kashyap says he was ghosted from ‘Tere Naam’ after he made this request to Salman Khan
Sanjay
Really! Sanjay Gupta on the success of Gadar 2 and Jawan, “yeh chaar din ki chandni hai”, Read on to know why he said that
Nayanthara
What! Nayanthara Earlier Rejected Movie with Shah Rukh Khan before JAWAN due to THESE Reasons; Here’s Why!