Aww! Shweta Nanda shares unseen pictures of his father on his 80th birthday, granddaughter Nayva says, “Tu na rukega kabhi, tu na mudega kabhi…”

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/11/2022 - 13:05
MUMBAI:  Today as Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan turns 80, fans and his loved ones are pouring in the love for the veteran. He has a massive fan following all over the world. Big B’s witty one liners and intellectually stimulating posts on social media have an unbelievable fan following.

His beloved daughter Shweta Nanda has shown her love and gratitude towards her father who celebrates his landmark 80th birthday today.

Shweta shared some unseen and adorable pictures of her father with her for his fans to admire and love.

Sharing the series of pictures on her Instagram account, Shweta captioned it, “To my grand old man happy 80th birthday”

Shweta’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda further added the popular poetry by her great grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan writing, “Tu na rukega kabhi, tu na mudega kabhi, kar shapath, kar shapath, kar shapath, Agnipath Agnipath Agnipath. There never has, and never will be anyone like you, happy birthday nana.”

Big B is currently the host of popular TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14. Apart from this, he will be seen in Sooraj Bharjatya’s Uunchai, Project K and in the remake of Hollywood film The Intern. He was last seen in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye that also starred Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati and Elli Avram, among others.

