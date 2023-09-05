Aww! Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares the first glimpse of her son Vayu, check out the pics

MUMBAI :Sonam Kapoor has made a niche for herself on the big screen in a short span of time. With films like Neerja, and Raanjhanaa, among others, she has earned a huge fan following. The actress who recently embarrassed motherhood has now shared the first glimpse of her adorable son Vayu.

On the occasion of her 5th wedding anniversary with hubby Anand Ahuja, the Veere Di Wedding actress shared a photo dump and also the first glimpse of her munchkin. She captioned the pictures, “It’s our Anniversary! Everyday I thank my stars that I got you as my life partner and soulmate. Thank you for the best best 7 years of my life. Filled with laughter, passion, long conversations, music, travel , long drives and most importantly bringing up our beautiful Vayu. Love you my jaan.. I’ll forever be your girlfriend, best friend and wife, Everyday with you is truly phenomenal!’

Anand commented saying, “Yayyyy. Took 5 married years for you to finally call yourself my girlfriend also! .. now that I’m a dad I can finally say my dad joke that I have a wife and a girlfriend but lucky for me it’s the same person! love you love you love you @sonamkapoor #everydayphenomenal.”

Check out the post here;

