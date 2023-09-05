Aww! Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares the first glimpse of her son Vayu, check out the pics

The actress who recently embarrassed motherhood has now shared the first glimpse of her adorable son Vayu.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 10:18
movie_image: 
glimpse of her son Vayu

MUMBAI :Sonam Kapoor has made a niche for herself on the big screen in a short span of time. With films like Neerja, and Raanjhanaa, among others, she has earned a huge fan following. The actress who recently embarrassed motherhood has now shared the first glimpse of her adorable son Vayu.

Also Read- Really!Sonam Kapoor once talked about her advantage of being good-looking, netizens says “when did she become eligible to judge acting?”

On the occasion of her 5th wedding anniversary with hubby Anand Ahuja, the Veere Di Wedding actress shared a photo dump and also the first glimpse of her munchkin. She captioned the pictures, “It’s our Anniversary! Everyday I thank my stars that I got you as my life partner and soulmate. Thank you for the best best 7 years of my life. Filled with laughter, passion, long conversations, music, travel , long drives and most importantly bringing up our beautiful Vayu. Love you my jaan.. I’ll forever be your girlfriend, best friend and wife, Everyday with you is truly phenomenal!’

Anand commented saying, “Yayyyy. Took 5 married years for you to finally call yourself my girlfriend also! .. now that I’m a dad I can finally say my dad joke that I have a wife and a girlfriend but lucky for me it’s the same person! love you love you love you @sonamkapoor #everydayphenomenal.”

Check out the post here;


Also Read- Congratulations! Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja welcome home a new member

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-spotboye

 

 

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Anand Ahuja Vayu Neerja Veere Di Wedding Raanjhanaa Khoobsurat Saawariya I Hate Luv Storys Aisha Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 10:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Imlie: Oh No! Kairi gets scared, Imlie becomes her saviour again
MUMBAI :The show took a generational leap last year in September after which many new entries were seen. Megha...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Blame Game! Bhavani tags Sai as root of Vinayak's unhappiness
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Sexy! Here are the times actress Akanksha Puri raised temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI :Actress Akanksha Puri has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution; she...
Aww! Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares the first glimpse of her son Vayu, check out the pics
MUMBAI :Sonam Kapoor has made a niche for herself on the big screen in a short span of time. With films like Neerja,...
What! Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a no makeup look, netizens age shame her saying “Omg iska face kaisa ho gaya hai”
MUMBAI :Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the finest Bollywood actresses we have in the industry today. She has created a...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anuj changes his decision of reuniting with Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Akanksha Puri
Sexy! Here are the times actress Akanksha Puri raised temperature with her hotness
Latest Video
Related Stories
Akanksha Puri
Sexy! Here are the times actress Akanksha Puri raised temperature with her hotness
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a no makeup look
What! Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a no makeup look, netizens age shame her saying “Omg iska face kaisa ho gaya hai”
Adipurush
Must Read! “Apart from trolls, the trailer is really good” - early reviews of the trailer of Adipurush
Raveena Tandon
Must Read! “Aisa dress pehente hi kyon ho jisse dusron ko taklif ho” actress Raveena Tandon gets trolled for her outfit
Disha Patani
Disha Patani pens a note as she wraps up a "special" project; we wonder what's cooking?
SONALI RAUT
Sexy! Here are times actress Sonali Raut raised temperature with her hot looks