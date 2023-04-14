Really!Sonam Kapoor once talked about her advantage of being good-looking, netizens says “when did she become eligible to judge acting?”

Sonam who has had her share of taunts from netizens of being a ‘Nepo-Kid’, once brought up the topic that she has probably survived in the industry because of her looks and how the critics reviews bothered her at one point in her life.
Sonam Kapoor

MUMBAI : Sonam Kapoor is the quintessential fashionista of Bollywood. She might not have made it big in the box office department of late, but her classy style, choice of outfits and the way she carries even the simplest of clothing with aplomb. Her last film was The Zoya Factor which failed to make a mark.

Sonam who has had her share of taunts from netizens of being a ‘Nepo-Kid’, once brought up the topic that she has probably survived in the industry because of her looks and how the critics reviews bothered her at one point in her life. The actress who shut up the critics with her fabulous performance in films like Raanjhanaa and Neerja, said that being good looking does not always mean u can act well and vice versa.

During a conversation with Karan Johar on his chat show Koffee with Karan she said, “The thing about the industry is if you are not good-looking, they think you are a good actor. Fortunately for me, the reason I have survived in this industry is because of the critics. Because I don’t get bad reviews. ‘Bol diya yaar maine, aise kar liya yaar,’ this is not acting, hello! If you look ordinary, and act loud, doesn’t mean you are a good actor. It is also you know…people feel bad ki ‘yaar she look like this, she might be a good actress.”

Netizen trolled Sonam for her answer when her video went viral. Check out the video below;

Netizens went all out to troll Sonam. One wrote, “spineless yet lucky” another one wrote “My god, the audacity?? Firstly, what a bad observation, what a bad opinion. Secondly, when did she become eligible to judge acting” One user wrote, “Her whole career was a bol dia yr nd kr lia yr definition” One user wrote, "FIRST AND FOREMOST!! You’re a terrible actress. YOU of all people have absolutely no eligibility to judge anyone’s acting. The audience is the best judge of an actor’s performance."

What did you think of Sonam’s statement?

Tell us in the comments below.

