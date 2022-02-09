Aww! Sushmita Sen’s heartfelt note for Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa post their reconciliation will surely melt your heart

MUMBAI : Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen’s marriage with Charu Asopa was in troubled waters but the duo has reconciled now. The couple penned a note on Instagram, stating that they are giving their marriage a second chance.

Reacting to the same, Sushmita Sen commented, “I am soooooo happy for all 3 of you!!! Dugga Dugga Shona.”

Charu and Rajeev had tied the knot in 2019 and turned parents to daughter Ziana in 2021. Calling off their divorce, the couple had shared in a joint statement, “Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good.”

“We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter Ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents . Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us .. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love,” the note concluded.

Sushmita Sen also recently hit headlines when businessman Lalit Modi made his romance official with the actress.

Credit: ETimes



