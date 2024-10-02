Aww! When Ranbir Kapoor called daughter Raha and wife Alia Bhatt his ‘two-loves’ as he wished them on Valentine’s Day

While his professional life has had its share of ups and downs, his personal life has been nothing but a blessing to him. In 2022, he tied the knot to the love of his life Alia Bhatt and in November the same year, the couple became a father to a little girl Raha.
MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most successful and sought after actors of the Indian film industry. He was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal which was one of the highest grossing films of the year. While his professional life has had its share of ups and downs, his personal life has been nothing but a blessing to him. In 2022, he tied the knot to the love of his life Alia Bhatt and in November the same year, the couple became a father to a little girl Raha.

In February 2023, Ranbir spoke about his “two loves” wife Alia and newborn daughter Raha. He wished them on Valentine’s Day during an event and called Raha the “cutest human ever”

Check out the video;

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Animal Park, Ramayan and Brahmastra 2. 

