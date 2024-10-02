Aww! When Ranbir Kapoor called daughter Raha and wife Alia Bhatt his ‘two-loves’ as he wished them on Valentine’s Day

MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most successful and sought after actors of the Indian film industry. He was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal which was one of the highest grossing films of the year. While his professional life has had its share of ups and downs, his personal life has been nothing but a blessing to him. In 2022, he tied the knot to the love of his life Alia Bhatt and in November the same year, the couple became a father to a little girl Raha.

Also Read-Wow! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal gets 'A' certification

In February 2023, Ranbir spoke about his “two loves” wife Alia and newborn daughter Raha. He wished them on Valentine’s Day during an event and called Raha the “cutest human ever”

Check out the video;

"Happy Valentines Day to my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha, I love you girls " - #RanbirKapoor at Galgotias University event pic.twitter.com/Yfpr85YEPl — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) February 14, 2023

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Animal Park, Ramayan and Brahmastra 2.

Also Read-Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor on his father Rishi Kapoor’s passing, “I don’t think I have still understood the loss”

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-HindustanTimes

