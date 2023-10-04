Awww! Kiara Advani shares unseen pictures with brother Mishaal from her wedding on Siblings Day

Today, on Siblings Day, Kiara Advani has shared some unseen pictures with brother Mishaal on social media and has wished him Happy Siblings Day. The pictures are wonderful and Kiara and Mishaal are surely giving us sibling goals.
 
Kiara Advani

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani is one of the biggest names in Bollywood right now. Well, her family and brother came into limelight during her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra earlier this year. Kiara has a younger brother named Mishaal Advani, and his pictures with his sister from the wedding had gone viral.

Now, today, on Siblings Day, Kiara has shared some unseen pictures with Mishaal on social media and has wished him Happy Siblings Day. The pictures are wonderful and Kiara and Mishaal are surely giving us sibling goals. Check out the post below...

 
Well, we are sure many of you might be keen to know about Mishaal. Reportedly, he is 27 years old and he is a singer, rapper and music producer. There were even reports that during the wedding, he had sung a song for his sister at the Sangeet. And now, after seeing the pictures above, we would love to see the video of Mishaal singing at Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding.

While Kiara started the year with a bang because of her wedding, on the work front she has some interesting films lined up. She will be seen in movies like Satyaprem Ki Katha and Game Changer.

Satyaprem Ki Katha, which also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, is slated to release on 29th June 2023. Meanwhile, Game Changer, which also stars Ram Charan, is a Telugu film, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages. The release date of the movie is not yet announced.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.





Latest Video
