This B Town celeb is the first guest at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Mumbai reception

As we all know Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have held a grand wedding celebration in Mumbai. Check out the first celebrity friend to attend the wedding bash
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sun, 02/12/2023 - 21:31
MUMBAI : No doubt Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples we have in the Bollywood industry. Right from their dating rumors to their wedding ceremony, the fans have been looking forward to every single detail of this beautiful couple.

The fans always look forward to the upcoming details of this lovely couple and as we all know the couple who tied the knot on 7th February at Jaisalmer is all set to hold a grand reception in Mumbai for all their Bollywood friends.

All eyes are looking forward to the celebration and now the first celebrity friend who has visited the wedding reception is none other than Abhishek Bachchan.

Yes, you heard it right! Abhishek Bachchan is the first celebrity guest to visit the venue of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Mumbai reception. The actor is looking supremely handsome in his outfit in black

All eyes are now looking forward to many more celebrities and we look forward to seeing who all are going to make it for the reception.

What are your views on this beautiful couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and this grand celebration in Mumbai? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sun, 02/12/2023 - 21:31

