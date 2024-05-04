Baby John to be Varun Dhawan's big comeback in theatres?

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan may not be creating Bawal at the box office but he is a charmer and will always be. Varun came on OTT with Bawal and owned it like a true entertainer, and now his interesting lineups will make him regain his massy hero title all over again. Varun who is witnessing a bit of a slow slowdown after COVID is planning to make a huge noise with Baby John backed by Jawan director Atlee.

A trade expert said," First of all, Varun has his own loyal fan base, especially female fans, we cannot say Varun is out of the market but yes one cannot ignore the fact that after Covid he has had limited releases. But with Baby John Varun will bounce back and he will have a very strong comeback. The film will also do wonders at the box office if the film is good, but going by the words what we have heard, the film looks good".

Rohit Jaiswal fitter adds," One of the biggest strong points with Baby John is Atlee Kumar and this will help to attract the audience in the theatres".

Mentioning how Varun Dhawan created his aura Rohit says, "Varun is a massy star, when he arrived in the industry he was claimed him to be the next Govinda. But he made his own space and showed the world he is the OG Varun Dhawan. Also apart from Baby John, he is focusing on doing comedy films which will be very fruitful for his career".

Varun Dhawan is right now fearing for his next OTT release Citadel: Honey Bunny and fans are excited to see him and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in it.

On personal front Varun is all set to embrace fatherhood.

Credits - Bollywood Life