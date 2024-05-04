Baby John to be Varun Dhawan's big comeback in theatres?

Varun Dhawan may not be creating Bawal at the box office but he is a charmer and will always be. Varun came on OTT with Bawal and owned it like a true entertainer, and now his interesting lineups will make him regain his massy hero title all over again.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/05/2024 - 01:08
movie_image: 
Varun

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan may not be creating Bawal at the box office but he is a charmer and will always be. Varun came on OTT with Bawal and owned it like a true entertainer, and now his interesting lineups will make him regain his massy hero title all over again. Varun who is witnessing a bit of a slow slowdown after COVID is planning to make a huge noise with Baby John backed by Jawan director Atlee. 

Also read - Woah! Varun Dhawan is here to take us to a trip down memory lane, check it out

A trade expert said," First of all, Varun has his own loyal fan base, especially female fans, we cannot say Varun is out of the market but yes one cannot ignore the fact that after Covid he has had limited releases. But with Baby John Varun will bounce back and he will have a very strong comeback. The film will also do wonders at the box office if the film is good, but going by the words what we have heard, the film looks good".

Rohit Jaiswal fitter adds," One of the biggest strong points with Baby John is Atlee Kumar and this will help to attract the audience in the theatres".

Mentioning how Varun Dhawan created his aura Rohit says, "Varun is a massy star, when he arrived in the industry he was claimed him to be the next Govinda. But he made his own space and showed the world he is the OG Varun Dhawan. Also apart from Baby John, he is focusing on doing comedy films which will be very fruitful for his career".

Also read -Varun Dhawan calls Baby John one of his toughest films ever, read on

Varun Dhawan is right now fearing for his next OTT release Citadel: Honey Bunny and fans are excited to see him and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in it.

On personal front Varun is all set to embrace fatherhood.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 

Varun Dhawan bawal Baby John JAWAN Atlee Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood digital OTT TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/05/2024 - 01:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Social Media Abuzz as Nayanthara's Childhood Picture Resurfaces, Resemblance with Ulagam Uncanny
MUMBAI: Lady Superstar Nayanthara, well-known for her charming performances, extends the charm beyond the silver screen...
Back on audience demand! Nidhi Bisht aka 'Didi' Returns for Netflix's 'Mamla Legal Hai' Season 2!
MUMBAI: Mamla Legal Hai', the popular courtroom comedy series, has been greenlit for a second season by Netflix....
Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Up Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil
MUMBAI: Prithviraj Sukumaran has many reasons to celebrate, fresh from the success of Aadujeevitham. He swiftly moved...
Baby John to be Varun Dhawan's big comeback in theatres?
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan may not be creating Bawal at the box office but he is a charmer and will always be. Varun came on...
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD gets briefly postponed?
MUMBAI: Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most expected films of 2024. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan film is...
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to go rent free, here's when
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was one of the surprises of the year. The...
Recent Stories
Nayanthara
Social Media Abuzz as Nayanthara's Childhood Picture Resurfaces, Resemblance with Ulagam Uncanny
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Nayanthara
Social Media Abuzz as Nayanthara's Childhood Picture Resurfaces, Resemblance with Ulagam Uncanny
Prithviraj
Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Up Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil
Prabhas
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD gets briefly postponed?
Alia
Alia Bhatt is seen on a massive billboard at Madrid for Gucci
Surbhi
Trending News Today: From No Entry 2 updates to Surbhi Chandana MAJOR revelation - all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Bobby
Bobby Deol, Emraan Hashmi, Saif Ali Khan and 4 more actors to make their South movie debut this year