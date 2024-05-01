Backlash! Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan faces criticism for her unnecessary attitude, Calling it 'So Off Putting'

MUMBAI: Kajol, the wife of Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, and they have two children together, Nysa and Yug. Despite not having made her Bollywood acting debut yet, Nysa already has a sizable fan following. Every time the diva comes outside, people's jaws drop. Nysa often becomes the target of internet trolling for various reasons, and this instance was no exception.

Nysa Devgan was photographed by the paparazzi on January 4, 2024, when she arrived at a party in Mumbai. The famous child looked stunning as she was spotted wearing a striped bodycon dress. Glam makeup finished off the celebrity kid's appearance, which included leaving her hair loose. Nysa may be seen entering the venue without addressing the photographers in a video that has gone viral on social media.

When the video became popular online, people were taken aback by Nysa's most recent transformation. Some of them went so far as to criticize the star child for ignoring the paparazzi and acting needlessly rudely toward them. A person wrote, "Maa itni sundar ho ke bi itna attitude ni or isko dekho," while another said, "Attitude toh aise de rhi hai jaise superstar ki beti nhi khud maha superstar hein."

Ajay Devgn discussed how his daughter Nysa was almost everyday the target of internet harassment during his appearance on the most watched show, Koffee With Karan 8. Nysa and Ajay both don't like it, according to Ajay. The adoring father said that even if it is upsetting and wrong, there is nothing that can be done about it because not everyone has the same opinions.

Ajay revealed, "Of course she doesn’t like it, I don’t like it, but you can’t change it, so you live with it. A few people talking rubbish about you does not mean that the whole world thinks the same about you. Otherwise, social media doesn’t work. You write good things about people, but nobody is interested in reading it.”

Nysa Devgan, the celebrity child, is known for speaking her thoughts and never holding back, much like her mother Kajol. Though her daughter was given a harsh lesson when Kajol ordered her to control her attitude, she is well-known for her clever one-liners and comments. A few months ago, Kajol shared a discussion she had with her daughter Nysa on her Instagram Stories.

She wrote, “I told my daughter to check her attitude and she looks at me and said, ‘For complaints about attitude please contact the manufacturer’. Well played well played!"

