Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar settles the score with Tiger Shroff

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar has been an inspiration for many people be it actors or non-actors. He has always inspired people with his fitness regime, his performances and ethics. The Khiladi has garnered a lot of love and admiration from the audience for his performances over the years.

Akshay Kumar has played a variety of characters in a variety of genres. He was last seen in Mission Raniganj which was an action thriller genre movie directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

Soon, Akshay Kumar will be seen once again in the upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, also known as BMCM. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and along with Akshay Kumar we will also get to watch Tiger Shroff in action.

When talking about Tiger Shroff, he is loved for his dance and action. He has impressed everyone with his performance in Baaghi. He was last seen in the movie Ganapath. Now the actor is all set for his upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Akshay Kumar is known for his action and health regime but also for being a prankster. Recently, there was a video that went viral wherein we saw the prankster Akshay Kumar being pranked by Tiger Shroff.

The video was very much loved by the audience and now there is one more video making the rounds on social media which is once again a prank video and will surely leave you laughing on the floor. Take a look at the video below:

This time, it’s not Tiger Shroff but Akshay Kumar who pranked and the video is extremely funny to watch. Meanwhile, the audience is waiting for BMCM to release on 9th April.

