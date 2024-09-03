Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar the prankster, gets massively pranked by Tiger Shroff

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar has been an inspiration for many people be it actors or non-actors. He has always inspired people with his fitness regime, his performances and ethics. The Khiladi has garnered a lot of love and admiration from the audience for his performances over the years.

Akshay Kumar has played a variety of characters in a variety of genres. He was last seen in Mission Raniganj which was released last year. It was an action thriller genre movie directed by Tinu Suresh Desaiand featured actors like Akshay Kumar along with Parineeti Chopra, Ravi Kishan, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Rajesh Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and many more.

The movie was based on the real-life incident of Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer who rescued 65 miners who were trapped at the Raniganj Coalfields.

Soon, Akshay Kumar will be seen once again in the upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, also known as BMCM. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and along with Akshay Kumar we will also get to watch Tiger Shroff in action.

Now we all know Akshay Kumar as an amazing actor but he is also known for his fun nature and pranks on set. Previously we have seen Akshay Kumar pulling leg of other actors but this time, it’s Akshay Kumar who got pranked.

This time, Tiger Shroff has pranked Akshay Kumar and it’s a fun little video that’s surely entertaining. Check out the video below:

It’s fun to watch Akshay Kumar getting pranked as it is not something that we get to watch everyday. Meanwhile, the audience is waiting for BMCM to release on 9th April.

