Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Chappals thrown at Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff at a promotional event, Police intervene with a lathi charge

MUMBAI: Miyan Bade Chote Miyan's promotional event in Lucknow took an unexpected turn when the Uttar Pradesh police had to use lathi charges to calm down the crowd. Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar were in Lucknow on Monday to promote their upcoming movie. Not surprisingly, fans flocked to the location in hopes of catching sight of their hero. However, as seen in a YouTube video posted by The Tribune, the event quickly turned nasty. Chappals were thrown towards the crowd by fans, and there was a near-stampede.

Before deciding to deploy a lathi charge on the disorderly crowd, UP police could be seen attempting to manage the mob in the video. They put an end to the crowd's misbehavior and stabilized the situation. Tiger and Akshay were well away from the crowd.

Laathi-Charge Kalesh b/w Crowd and Group of Police Man during the event of actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who reached Lucknow for the promotion of the film Chhote Miyan Bade Miyan

A few people were reportedly hurt, according to a popular news portal story. Police have denied the allegations. The celebs started throwing merchandise at the crowd, and that's when the mob got out of control, according to a PR representative who was there.

“Fans made a scramble to catch the items that were thrown towards them, which broke the barricades that were supposed to hold them back,” said Anand Krishna, representative of the PR company that organized the event. “The actors left the show midway much before the scheduled time,” a person involved in the organizing committee said.

The movie Bade Miyan Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Chote Miyan bravely face a serious threat to India's security, embodying the roles of valiant troops. In addition to the two, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy are all part of the renowned cast. Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films are supporting the project, which was written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The release date of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set for April 9, which also happens to be Eid.

