Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Chappals thrown at Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff at a promotional event, Police intervene with a lathi charge

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar were in Lucknow on Monday to promote their upcoming movie. Not surprisingly, fans flocked to the location in hopes of catching sight of their hero. However as seen in a YouTube video posted by The Tribune, the event quickly turned nasty.
movie_image: 
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

MUMBAI: Miyan Bade Chote Miyan's promotional event in Lucknow took an unexpected turn when the Uttar Pradesh police had to use lathi charges to calm down the crowd. Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar were in Lucknow on Monday to promote their upcoming movie. Not surprisingly, fans flocked to the location in hopes of catching sight of their hero. However, as seen in a YouTube video posted by The Tribune, the event quickly turned nasty. Chappals were thrown towards the crowd by fans, and there was a near-stampede.

(Also read: Must Read! Why Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an important film for Akshay Kumar as well as Tiger Shroff )

Before deciding to deploy a lathi charge on the disorderly crowd, UP police could be seen attempting to manage the mob in the video. They put an end to the crowd's misbehavior and stabilized the situation. Tiger and Akshay were well away from the crowd.

A few people were reportedly hurt, according to a popular news portal story. Police have denied the allegations. The celebs started throwing merchandise at the crowd, and that's when the mob got out of control, according to a PR representative who was there.

“Fans made a scramble to catch the items that were thrown towards them, which broke the barricades that were supposed to hold them back,” said Anand Krishna, representative of the PR company that organized the event. “The actors left the show midway much before the scheduled time,” a person involved in the organizing committee said.

The movie Bade Miyan Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Chote Miyan bravely face a serious threat to India's security, embodying the roles of valiant troops. In addition to the two, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy are all part of the renowned cast. Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films are supporting the project, which was written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The release date of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set for April 9, which also happens to be Eid.

(Also read: Woah! Teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to release with Fighter on Republic Day )

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- News 18 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Chappals thrown at Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff at a promotional event, Police intervene with a lathi charge
MUMBAI: Miyan Bade Chote Miyan's promotional event in Lucknow took an unexpected turn when the Uttar Pradesh police had...
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff
